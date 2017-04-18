Dallas Cop Found Not Guilty of Homicide After Killing Bicyclist With Police Car

A Dallas County jury found former Dallas Police Department officer Bryan Burgess not guilty Friday afternoon of criminally negligent homicide in death of Fred Bradford Jr. In 2013 Burgess killed cyclist Bradford with his police car after a brief chase in South Dallas. Burgess and his partner, Michael Puckett, spotted Bradford as they patrolled Martin Luther King Boulevard on the night of April 21. They approached him after they "observed suspicious activity" and gave chase when Bradford rode away from the squad car on his bike.

