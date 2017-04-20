Dallas city officials oppose House ba...

Dallas city officials oppose House bathroom bill during late-night debate

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

By the time the Gonzales family stood to speak early Thursday morning, their young daughter had fallen asleep. Slung over her father's back, Libby fidgeted and, at one point, yawned, as her parents pleaded with House lawmakers to defend her rights as a transgender girl and a Texan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr WarForOil 9,746
pain management doctor in dallas 3 hr Wendolyn252 1
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 12 hr Chuck Schumer 12
News New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi... Wed Bromhead 1
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) Tue WarForOil 16
Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12) Apr 18 Marygarcia 22
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr 17 alexdeal 2
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,686 • Total comments across all topics: 280,442,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC