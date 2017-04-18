D.A. Faith Johnson promises to raise ...

D.A. Faith Johnson promises to raise $1M for re-election

22 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson speaks about her first 100 days in office and preparing for re-election in 2018. DALLAS The 2018 race for Dallas County District Attorney might be one of the most expensive yet, after Faith Johnson said she will raise $1 million for her re-election campaign.

