Crime 18 mins ago 6:32 p.m.South Dallas renews anti-violence push with weekend march, rally

A largely anticipated anti-violence march set for Saturday morning in South Dallas is just the latest attempt to push back against what neighbors say is a recent uptick in violence. The march, led by the group Urban Specialists , will begin at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Malcolm X Boulevard and Elsie Faye Heggins Street, the same spot where another shooting early Friday left two people injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.