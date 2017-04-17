Continue reading We recommend Tiffinni Young in Dallas City Council District 7
Even among the exceptionally strong 2015 freshman class of the Dallas City Council, Tiffinni Young has stood out as an inspiring and courageous leader. No, she's not perfect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|5 hr
|alexdeal
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|WarForOil
|9,743
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|15
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|Sun
|Lest
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Apr 15
|Maxine Waters
|10
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Apr 12
|Ed Taiwo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC