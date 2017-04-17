Continue reading Southwest pilot arrested after TSA finds loaded handgun in his carry-on bag
A pilot for Dallas-based Southwest Airlines was arrested in New York on Monday after TSA agents found a loaded handgun in his carry-on luggage. Erik Gibson, 55, was scheduled to fly a Boeing 737 from Albany to Tampa, Fla., on Monday morning when the security officers found the gun during a routine screening.
