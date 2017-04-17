Continue reading Southwest pilot arre...

Continue reading Southwest pilot arrested after TSA finds loaded handgun in his carry-on bag

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A pilot for Dallas-based Southwest Airlines was arrested in New York on Monday after TSA agents found a loaded handgun in his carry-on luggage. Erik Gibson, 55, was scheduled to fly a Boeing 737 from Albany to Tampa, Fla., on Monday morning when the security officers found the gun during a routine screening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 9 hr Phat Pat 11
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... 18 hr alexdeal 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Mon WarForOil 9,743
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) Sun WarForOil 15
Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB Sun Lest 1
Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09) Apr 13 Renteronthesearch 16
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company Apr 12 Ed Taiwo 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,378,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC