Continue reading Marwan Aridi of Dallas unveils his new book on Islamic ornaments
Arabic calligraphy captured the heart of a young Marwan Aridi and never let it go. Today, the Lebanese-American artist is recognized globally for his calligraphy designs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|WarForOil
|9,755
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|12 hr
|B- Moore
|1
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|23 hr
|Greg Knight
|2
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|23 hr
|Leon Trotsky
|2
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Mon
|Rachel Maddow
|13
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|Mon
|Paul Scott
|1
|Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl...
|Sun
|Concern
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC