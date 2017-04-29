Continue reading John Wiley Price on his verdict: 'I'm the luckiest black man in America'
It began the minute John Wiley Price stepped out of his black BMW and into the parking lot of a southern Dallas church. "Congratulations, commissioner!" a man shouted, rushing over for a hug.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|6 hr
|Hasan Minhaj
|16
|Dallas Fort Worth
|23 hr
|John
|2
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|Sat
|Honest
|9
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Sat
|Real ride or die
|6
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|James
|9,762
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Sat
|The Owls
|4
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|17
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC