Continue reading John Wiley Price on ...

Continue reading John Wiley Price on his verdict: 'I'm the luckiest black man in America'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

It began the minute John Wiley Price stepped out of his black BMW and into the parking lot of a southern Dallas church. "Congratulations, commissioner!" a man shouted, rushing over for a hug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 6 hr Hasan Minhaj 16
Dallas Fort Worth 23 hr John 2
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... Sat Honest 9
kinfolk mc member a snitch! Sat Real ride or die 6
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Sat James 9,762
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company Sat The Owls 4
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) Fri WarForOil 17
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,565 • Total comments across all topics: 280,675,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC