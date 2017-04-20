Continue reading I refuse to allow Dallas to break its promise to police officers and firefighters
Two years ago during the last Legislative session, I authored a bill to provide a 25-foot halo of protection around police officers so that when they were working to protect our community they would not be assaulted or harassed by freelance video journalists. The bill did not prohibit filming, nor did it limit in any way the use of footage acquired by such activists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|WarForOil
|9,746
|pain management doctor in dallas
|8 hr
|Wendolyn252
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|17 hr
|Chuck Schumer
|12
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Wed
|Bromhead
|1
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Tue
|WarForOil
|16
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|Apr 18
|Marygarcia
|22
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC