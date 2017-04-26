Continue reading How vouchers became a flashpoint in a Dallas ISD trustee race

In an elementary auditorium with creaky chairs, Dallas ISD trustee Dustin Marshall and challenger Lori Kirkpatrick took the stage Tuesday night, trying to persuade a room of voters they were the best choice to represent District 2. And while a few DISD-specific issues were discussed -- such as the district's teacher evaluation system, the encroachment of charter schools and the community school concept -- something else hogged the spotlight. Kirkpatrick's claim that Marshall supports school vouchers took center stage, leaving the incumbent calling his opponent out for misleading voters about his dedication to public schools.

