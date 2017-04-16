Continue reading Dallas police ask for public's help to find missing elderly woman with Alzheimera s
Police are asking for the public's assistance to find a missing 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who might be lost and disoriented. Aszeta Wray Wallace was last seen about 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the Red Bird area, specifically in the 7300 block of Brierfield Drive, near Interstate 35E and East Camp Wisdom Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|WarForOil
|9,743
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|WarForOil
|15
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|19 hr
|Lest
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Sat
|Maxine Waters
|10
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Apr 12
|Ed Taiwo
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 11
|bromhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC