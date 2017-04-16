Continue reading Dallas police ask for public's help to find missing elderly woman with Alzheimera s

Continue reading Dallas police ask fo...

14 hrs ago

Police are asking for the public's assistance to find a missing 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who might be lost and disoriented. Aszeta Wray Wallace was last seen about 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the Red Bird area, specifically in the 7300 block of Brierfield Drive, near Interstate 35E and East Camp Wisdom Road.

