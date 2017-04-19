Continue reading Dallas man pleads gu...

Continue reading Dallas man pleads guilty to fraud in I-35E property case

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A 34-year-old Dallas man pleaded guilty to fraud Wednesday in connection with case involving the expansion of Interstate 35E in Hickory Creek. Wade Wylie Blackburn pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak in Sherman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 10 hr WarForOil 9,745
News New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi... 18 hr Bromhead 1
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) Tue WarForOil 16
Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12) Tue Marygarcia 22
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Mon Phat Pat 11
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr 17 alexdeal 2
Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB Apr 16 Lest 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,846 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC