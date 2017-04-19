Continue reading Dallas man pleads guilty to fraud in I-35E property case
A 34-year-old Dallas man pleaded guilty to fraud Wednesday in connection with case involving the expansion of Interstate 35E in Hickory Creek. Wade Wylie Blackburn pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak.
