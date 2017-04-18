Continue reading Dallas Arts District hotel and condo tower will kick off on Friday

Continue reading Dallas Arts District...

After more than a year of planning, developer Craig Hall is ready to start work on a hotel and residential tower at Ross and Leonard Street. The Dallas Arts District development will be next door to the 18-story KPMG Plaza office tower which Hall Group completed in 2015.

