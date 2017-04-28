Body armor will keep Dallas police K9...

Body armor will keep Dallas police K9s as safe as their handlers, thanks to donation

Police dogs in Dallas will be as well protected as the officers on the other end of their leash, thanks to a donation announced Friday. The $2,000 gift from Safer Dallas Better Dallas will allow the department's K9 Unit to purchase more bullet-resistant vests for its animals.

