Artist's visualization of a Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft in Dallas.

17 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

DALLAS Uber is looking to North Texas as a testing ground for its initiative to make intra-urban flying vehicle rides a reality. The company announced Tuesday that Dallas and Fort Worth are its first U.S. partner cities for what its dubbing the "Uber Elevate Network."

