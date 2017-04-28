After beating Fed's flimsy case, Pric...

After beating Fed's flimsy case, Price gracious in victory

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

In what was his biggest victory against an old foe -- the federal government -- Price on Friday offered little reaction to a jury's verdict of "not guilty" on bribery and mail fraud charges. He said he is relieved, that he and his supporters had prayed and ultimately the "jury has spoken."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... 19 min Honest 9
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 1 hr Real ride or die 6
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr James 9,762
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company 4 hr The Owls 4
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 18 hr Gov Jerry Brown 15
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) 19 hr WarForOil 17
Word Game (Nov '12) 19 hr _Zoey_ 181
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,651,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC