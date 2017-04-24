5 killed, dozens hurt after tornadoes rip through East Texas
CANTON, Texas - Severe storms including tornadoes have swept through several small towns in East Texas, leaving a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes. Authorities believe as many as five people were killed and dozens injured, though they were still assessing the damage from the storms that swept through an area about 50 miles east of Dallas on Saturday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EMS1.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|WarForOil
|9,763
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|5 hr
|godof Uranus
|17
|Dallas Fort Worth
|5 hr
|coltford fan
|4
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|5 hr
|coltford fan
|7
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|Sat
|Honest
|9
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Sat
|The Owls
|4
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|17
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC