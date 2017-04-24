2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at ...

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Dallas office building, police say

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

Things go... -- The doctor who was dragged off a United flight by Chicago Department of Aviation security officers earlier this month is preparing for legal action over the incid... -- Russia is believed to be the source of an influx of weapons to the Taliban in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan,... Here are some reminders about timing and management practices that can help improve control of herbicide resistant weeds this year. Weeds emerge year-round with different s... Lincoln, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company 8 hr Greg Knight 2
News Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt... 8 hr Leon Trotsky 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 14 hr James 9,751
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 20 hr Rachel Maddow 13
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... 21 hr Paul Scott 1
Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl... Sun Concern 1
Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl... Sun Concern 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC