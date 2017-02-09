This Dude Spent 50 Hours Creating a T...

This Dude Spent 50 Hours Creating a To-Scale 3D Model of Downtown Dallas

By day, 25-year-old Brandon Warman is the co-owner of Handground coffee grinders. By night, he's toiling away making miniature replicas of city skylines to scale-specifically, every inch of the figure equals 500 feet IRL.

