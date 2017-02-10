This Dallas Restaurant is Combining C...

This Dallas Restaurant is Combining Celebrity Crushes With Cupcakes

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: D Magazine

Is "mancake" a word? Well, it is today, dear readers, and we are here for it. More specifically, we're here for The Hospitality Sweet 's latest culinary endeavor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr HistoryPharts 1,101
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) 4 hr ThomasA 40
voter fraud 5 hr kyman 1
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals 16 hr Gotcha 6
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 23 hr WarForOil 9,690
Call ICE... 23 hr DropADime 1
Taxi cab confessions 23 hr ThomasA 2
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,766,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC