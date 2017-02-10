The Dallas Symphony Announces Its Fin...

The Dallas Symphony Announces Its Final Season with Jaap van Zweden

After 10 seasons, Jaap van Zweden's time as music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will end in May 2018, with the maestro conducting Beethoven's Ninth at the Meyerson before he leaves to take one of the most coveted jobs in classical music: leading the New York Philharmonic. The DSO's 2017-2018 season, billed in part as a farewell to the Flying Dutchman who brought local and international acclaim to the symphony, is heavy on work that helped define van Zweden's tenure in Dallas.

