The Dallas Opera Featured on PBS NewsHour
PBS aired a story Tuesday night on the Dallas Opera's Institute for Women Conductors, bringing some well-deserved attention to a program that seeks to right a long-standing tradition of gender inequality in opera's top positions. The institute, announced in 2015, invites six young women conductors to Dallas for classes and seminars on breaking the institutional barriers that have kept women away from the podium for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|1 hr
|Oxylover
|5
|Looking for OC or OP and the like...
|1 hr
|Oxylover
|1
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|3 hr
|Doug77
|1,496
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|TrumpWins
|9,677
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|6 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|Feminists For Trump
|10 hr
|The Truth
|6
|Who has jokes
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC