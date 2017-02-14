Texas neurosurgeon found guilty of maiming patients
A Texas neurosurgeon has been found guilty and faces a potential life sentence for maiming patients who had turned to him for surgery to resolve debilitating injuries. The Dallas Morning News reports a Dallas County jury deliberated about four hours Tuesday before finding Christopher Duntsch guilty of injury to an elderly person.
