Texas neurosurgeon found guilty of maiming patients

A Texas neurosurgeon has been found guilty and faces a potential life sentence for maiming patients who had turned to him for surgery to resolve debilitating injuries. The Dallas Morning News reports a Dallas County jury deliberated about four hours Tuesday before finding Christopher Duntsch guilty of injury to an elderly person.

