Teens descend on Wichita Falls to fig...

Teens descend on Wichita Falls to fight youth tobacco use

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

Teens from as far away as Dallas spent their Saturday in Wichita Falls, learning how to make a difference in their communities when it comes to tobacco. The Tobacco Prevention and Control Coalition with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District hosted pre-teens and teens from north Texas for a day full of activities showing kids how to stay tobacco-free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX 3 hr FOAD 5
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals 3 hr FOAD 4
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 5 hr WarForOil 9,685
After Presidential recount Trump will win the P... Sat TrumpWins 7
War for Oil where are you loser????? Sat TrumpWins 23
100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP Sat American 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,114 • Total comments across all topics: 278,596,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC