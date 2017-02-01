Southern-Dallas 33 mins ago 5:18 p.m.New Dallas city manager tours South Oak Cliff
T.C. Broadnax spent time touring parts of Oak Cliff with District Four City Councilmember Carolyn King Arnold and a large group of community members. It was a rare opportunity for access to city leadership as community members boarded a bus for a nearly four-hour tour.
