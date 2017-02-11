Small plane crash lands in southeast Oak Cliff field, Dallas Fire-Rescue says
Few details are available, but the plane is on the ground in the 1700 block of Wagon Wheels Trail, near South Lancaster Road and Loop 12, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said just before 9:50 a.m. Based on preliminary information, there have been no reports of injuries and "the plane appeared to be still in one piece," Evans said as he headed to the scene. Breaking: plane leaving Dallas Exec had to make emergency landing off Wagon Wheel Tr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|40
|voter fraud
|21 hr
|kyman
|1
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Fri
|Gotcha
|6
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,690
|Call ICE...
|Fri
|DropADime
|1
|Taxi cab confessions
|Fri
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC