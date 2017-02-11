Small plane crash lands in southeast ...

Small plane crash lands in southeast Oak Cliff field, Dallas Fire-Rescue says

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Few details are available, but the plane is on the ground in the 1700 block of Wagon Wheels Trail, near South Lancaster Road and Loop 12, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said just before 9:50 a.m. Based on preliminary information, there have been no reports of injuries and "the plane appeared to be still in one piece," Evans said as he headed to the scene. Breaking: plane leaving Dallas Exec had to make emergency landing off Wagon Wheel Tr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr Many pharts 1,106
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) 20 hr ThomasA 40
voter fraud 21 hr kyman 1
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals Fri Gotcha 6
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Fri WarForOil 9,690
Call ICE... Fri DropADime 1
Taxi cab confessions Fri ThomasA 2
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,786,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC