Skeletal Remains Found Where Zuzu Verk Went Missing

20 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

A U.S. Border Patrol agent found skeletal remains in a shallow grave not far from where Zuzu Verk, a 22-year-old North Texas woman, went missing nearly four months ago in the Sunny Glen area northwest of Alpine. Local news reports Verk is the only missing person case in the area.

