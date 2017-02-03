Skeletal Remains Found Where Zuzu Verk Went Missing
A U.S. Border Patrol agent found skeletal remains in a shallow grave not far from where Zuzu Verk, a 22-year-old North Texas woman, went missing nearly four months ago in the Sunny Glen area northwest of Alpine. Local news reports Verk is the only missing person case in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|42 min
|WarForOil
|9,685
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|4
|After Presidential recount Trump will win the P...
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|7
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|3
|War for Oil where are you loser?????
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|23
|100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP
|Sat
|American
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC