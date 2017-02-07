Dallas audiences can catch quite the double bill on Friday at the Dallas Museum of Art , where Arts & Letters Live is presenting Simon Tolkien , author of No Man's Land , and Amor Towles , author of A Gentleman in Moscow. Towles' book was on best-of-2016 lists from NPR , The Washington Post and others; our critic called it "smart" and "richly satisfying."

