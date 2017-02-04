See which schools are priorities in revised Dallas ISD bond plan, and which fall off the list
DISD's new brain trust on facilities - chief operations officer Scott Layne and construction services executive director Tim Strucely - presented a revised timeline for projects from the 2015 bond to trustees during a workshop Saturday morning. The revised list should go to a board vote in February; if approved, design for the next 23 projects will begin as soon as possible, Layne said.
