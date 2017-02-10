Resident, dogs escape Dallas house fi...

Resident, dogs escape Dallas house fire in time

No injuries were reported early Saturday in a house fire in the 3900 block of Lost Creek Drive in Dallas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

