Records: Undercover FBI agent was nea...

Records: Undercover FBI agent was near gunmen before attack

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

This undated file photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department shows Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem. Court records show an undercover FBI agent who was investigating terrorism was driving past two Arizona men in 2015 just before they opened fire outside a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
for pain meds (Sep '11) 20 hr missblankie 6
Low Life Obsessions 20 hr guess 1
Taxi cab confessions Thu red snapper 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Thu NeedPhartss 1,087
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals Thu 25or6to4 5
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) Thu Shane Blesatte 39
War for Oil where are you loser????? Tue WarForOil 24
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,733,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC