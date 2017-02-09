Records: Undercover FBI agent was near gunmen before attack
This undated file photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department shows Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem. Court records show an undercover FBI agent who was investigating terrorism was driving past two Arizona men in 2015 just before they opened fire outside a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|20 hr
|missblankie
|6
|Low Life Obsessions
|20 hr
|guess
|1
|Taxi cab confessions
|Thu
|red snapper
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Thu
|25or6to4
|5
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|Thu
|Shane Blesatte
|39
|War for Oil where are you loser?????
|Tue
|WarForOil
|24
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC