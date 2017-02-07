Recipe Oak Cliff Aims to Change the Food Landscape in Southern Dallas

The ZIP code of 75216 in southern Dallas is now home to a fresh food co-op and juice bar, planted in an area that has otherwise been a food desert. Tisha Crear, who founded Recipe Oak Cliff near the Dallas Zoo, wanted to create something in contrast to what you normally see on a street corner with a convenience store, liquor store, and cash loan shop, according to the Dallas Business Journal .

