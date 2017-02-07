Recipe Oak Cliff Aims to Change the Food Landscape in Southern Dallas
The ZIP code of 75216 in southern Dallas is now home to a fresh food co-op and juice bar, planted in an area that has otherwise been a food desert. Tisha Crear, who founded Recipe Oak Cliff near the Dallas Zoo, wanted to create something in contrast to what you normally see on a street corner with a convenience store, liquor store, and cash loan shop, according to the Dallas Business Journal .
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War for Oil where are you loser?????
|16 hr
|WarForOil
|24
|Does Anyone Know Anthony Handy? (May '10)
|18 hr
|Private 82
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Mon
|WarForOil
|9,689
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|Mon
|Matthew Houston
|12
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Sun
|FOAD
|5
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Sun
|FOAD
|4
|After Presidential recount Trump will win the P...
|Feb 4
|TrumpWins
|7
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC