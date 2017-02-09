Parishioners welcome Bishop Burns to Dallas Read Story Sarah Hoye
DALLAS It was a day for giving thanks. On Thursday, Pittsburgh native Edward Burns officially became the eighth bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|17 hr
|missblankie
|6
|Low Life Obsessions
|17 hr
|guess
|1
|Taxi cab confessions
|22 hr
|red snapper
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Thu
|25or6to4
|5
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|Thu
|Shane Blesatte
|39
|War for Oil where are you loser?????
|Tue
|WarForOil
|24
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC