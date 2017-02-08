Officer injured in crash during vehic...

Officer injured in crash during vehicle pursuit in Dallas, reports say

Units from Dallas police department, sheriff's department and a DPS helicopter assisted in capturing the eluding driver on Alaska Ave. A Balch Springs police officer was injured in a crash while pursuing a vehicle in Dallas on Tuesday night, according to reports. A Balch Springs police officer was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after her police vehicle was struck by a car during a police pursuit in Dallas, according to media reports.

