New Dallas Co. DA Supports Helping Remove Criminal Records
Newly appointed Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson Monday endorsed a plan to help people escape from criminal histories to get jobs. Her office will help provide information and line up volunteer lawyers to represent residents at the Expungement Expo to be held April 29. Johnson was appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to complete the term of former DA Susan Hawk.
