Neiman Marcus Last Call trying out plus-size women's departments
Last year, Ashley Graham was the first plus size model to be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She's the first plus-size model to be on the cover of Vogue , in the fashion magazine's upcoming March issue.
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|FewPhartss
|1,108
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|40
|voter fraud
|Sat
|kyman
|1
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Fri
|Gotcha
|6
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Feb 10
|WarForOil
|9,690
|Call ICE...
|Feb 10
|DropADime
|1
|Taxi cab confessions
|Feb 10
|ThomasA
|2
