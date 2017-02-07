Necessary evil or job creator? Texas governor wants to keep the corporate payola comina
State leaders may complain about corporate welfare, but they're not eager to end it. That's working out pretty well for North Texas, where companies are taking home more than their share of the taxpayer bounty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|WarForOil
|9,689
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|21 hr
|Matthew Houston
|12
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Sun
|FOAD
|5
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Sun
|FOAD
|4
|After Presidential recount Trump will win the P...
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|7
|War for Oil where are you loser?????
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|23
|100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP
|Feb 4
|American
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC