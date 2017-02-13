Nazi gay porn star arrested in Dallas meth raid

The 29-year-old is a gay porn star who had recently been booted from many sites for his white supremacist beliefs and tattoos In the raid last Thursday, police found 1,600 grams of methamphetamine - as well as scales and packaging 'consistent with narcotics trafficking' A gay porn star who recently came under fire for his white supremacist tattoos has now been arrested in a drug raid. Timothy Harper, 29, was one of four people arrested at a Dallas, Texas home last Thursday where a SWAT team found more than 1,600 grams of methamphetamine - as well as scales and packaging 'consistent with narcotics trafficking'.

