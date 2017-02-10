Mike Herrera of Washington Pop Punk Group MxPx Calls Dallas His "Second Home"
Whether it was Deep Ellum Live or Trees, the gaps between shows were short. But these days the Washington-based band doesn't tour at all, instead opting to restrict their travel to weekends and visit a new destination every few months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|FewPhartss
|1,108
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|40
|voter fraud
|Sat
|kyman
|1
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Fri
|Gotcha
|6
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Feb 10
|WarForOil
|9,690
|Call ICE...
|Feb 10
|DropADime
|1
|Taxi cab confessions
|Feb 10
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC