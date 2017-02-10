Mike Herrera of Washington Pop Punk G...

Mike Herrera of Washington Pop Punk Group MxPx Calls Dallas His "Second Home"

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

Whether it was Deep Ellum Live or Trees, the gaps between shows were short. But these days the Washington-based band doesn't tour at all, instead opting to restrict their travel to weekends and visit a new destination every few months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr FewPhartss 1,108
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) Sat ThomasA 40
voter fraud Sat kyman 1
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals Fri Gotcha 6
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Feb 10 WarForOil 9,690
Call ICE... Feb 10 DropADime 1
Taxi cab confessions Feb 10 ThomasA 2
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC