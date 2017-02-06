Men shoot up Dallas restaurant after being thrown out
A security guard at Micheladas on Webb Chapel exchange gunfire with the pair as they drove away. Dallas police arrested them a short distance away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|Matthew Houston
|12
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|gcbengal
|9,688
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|19 hr
|FOAD
|5
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|19 hr
|FOAD
|4
|After Presidential recount Trump will win the P...
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|7
|War for Oil where are you loser?????
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|23
|100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP
|Feb 4
|American
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC