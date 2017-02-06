Men shoot up Dallas restaurant after ...

Men shoot up Dallas restaurant after being thrown out

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A security guard at Micheladas on Webb Chapel exchange gunfire with the pair as they drove away. Dallas police arrested them a short distance away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09) 3 hr Matthew Houston 12
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 4 hr gcbengal 9,688
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX 19 hr FOAD 5
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals 19 hr FOAD 4
After Presidential recount Trump will win the P... Sat TrumpWins 7
War for Oil where are you loser????? Sat TrumpWins 23
100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP Feb 4 American 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC