Lawsuit against A.H. Belo, others over coverage of Dallas lawyer's death is to be dropped

Two men who accused The Dallas Morning News and other parties of making or publishing defamatory statements or articles about them in connection with the death of a prominent Dallas attorney are now seeking to drop their lawsuit. Steven Aubrey and Brian Vodicka sued A.H. Belo Corporation, parent company of The News, over coverage of the death of Ira Tobolowsky, who was killed in May after a fire was intentionally set inside the garage of his home.

