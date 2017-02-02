In the mail: Ad backing proposed Dallas Police and Fire Pension fix
A new group of political, civic and business leaders are sending out a mailer backing the city's proposal to save the failing Dallas Police and Fire Pension System. The advertisement from Taxpayers for a Fair Pension will go to 100,000 homes in Dallas, spokeswoman Becky Mayad said.
