In the mail: Ad backing proposed Dallas Police and Fire Pension fix

A new group of political, civic and business leaders are sending out a mailer backing the city's proposal to save the failing Dallas Police and Fire Pension System. The advertisement from Taxpayers for a Fair Pension will go to 100,000 homes in Dallas, spokeswoman Becky Mayad said.

