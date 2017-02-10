Hit-and-run driver kills Dallas woman

Hit-and-run driver kills Dallas woman

Read more: Dallas Morning News

A 54-year-old Dallas woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night. About 9:30 p.m., Sue Lee Burks was hit by an unknown vehicle while trying to cross the street at 7600 Great Trinity Forest Parkway, according to police.

