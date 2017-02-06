Golden Chick employee fired for refusing to serve Dallas police officer
A Golden Chick employee has been fired after refusing to serve a Dallas police officer at a central Oak Cliff store. A southwest patrol sergeant told KTVT-TV that when he went to order lunch from the Kiest Bouelvard location of the fast food chain Thursday, an employee said they did not serve his kind at the restaurant.
