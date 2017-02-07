FC Dallas signs defender Hernan Grana and midfielder Carlos Cermeno
FC Dallas may be in Argentina but they are making roster moves today ahead of the 2017 season. The club has signed Argentine right back Hernan Grana on loan from Club Atletico All Boys, for the 2017 season, as well as Venezuelan midfielder Carlos Cermeno, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.
