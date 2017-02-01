Earth Day Texas returns to Fair Park ...

Earth Day Texas returns to Fair Park Dallas Texas April 19-23, 2017

With expanded Tiny House Villages and new additions like EARTHxFilm and EARTHACK, EarthDay Texas is going to be bigger and better than ever. The world's largest Earth Day exposition and eco-conference returns Apr. 19-23, 2017 to Fair Park.

