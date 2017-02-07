Downtown Dallas' historic Katy Building houses new gen office space
A shared office firm that bought downtown Dallas' landmark Katy Building plans to open the first of a new generation of business suites in the building this month. Level Office said its new "mega" office suites in the building can house between 10 and 100 employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|WarForOil
|9,689
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|Mon
|Matthew Houston
|12
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Sun
|FOAD
|5
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Sun
|FOAD
|4
|After Presidential recount Trump will win the P...
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|7
|War for Oil where are you loser?????
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|23
|100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP
|Feb 4
|American
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC