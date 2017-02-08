Diocese of Dallas set to welcome new bishop Thursday Read Story Cynthia Izaguirre
On the eve of his installment as the eighth Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Dallas, Bishop Ed Burns sat down with News 8 to talk about the big day Thursday and what lies ahead. His predecessor, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, will also be there.
Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
