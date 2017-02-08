Diocese of Dallas set to welcome new ...

Diocese of Dallas set to welcome new bishop Thursday Read Story Cynthia Izaguirre

7 hrs ago

On the eve of his installment as the eighth Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Dallas, Bishop Ed Burns sat down with News 8 to talk about the big day Thursday and what lies ahead. His predecessor, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, will also be there.

Dallas, TX

