Decades after death of Juanita Craft, the Dallas civil rights leader's legacy still looms large
Few people of a certain era in Dallas, and indeed in many cities across the nation, could say they did not know of Juanita Jewel Shanks Craft. Her larger-than-life identity was as a Dallas-based national NAACP leader and local civil rights stalwart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom Allegedly Glued Girl's Hands to Wall (Sep '11)
|11 hr
|Eric Trotter
|8
|Feminists For Trump
|11 hr
|Lee Harver Oswell
|7
|Mark Cuban needs to leave Dallas
|11 hr
|Chris Buis
|4
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|WarFirOul
|9,692
|Ex girlfriend help.
|13 hr
|BigMoney
|3
|Deputy B. Atma is another racist & a corrupt co...
|13 hr
|Papa Not legit
|6
|1%s motorcycle club..and property of... (Mar '15)
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC